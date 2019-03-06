Home

Mary Rose Cretaro Obituary
Mary Rose Cretaro of Canastota, NY passed away on March 4th, 2019 peacefully at home.She was born in Canastota on April 19th, 1943, daughter of the late Theodore Cretaro and Rose Cordileone Cretaro.She was predeceased by her Brother, Deacon John Cretaro who passed in March of 2015.She is survived by her sister Patricia Branagh of Clay, NY and a brother Michael Cretaro of Canastota, NY. Mary was never married and has no children.Mary was a graduate of Canastota High School class of 1961. She worked for the U.S. Embassy in London, England for the Dept. of the Treasury from 1981-1998, then she retired and returned to Canastota. She was a devout Roman Catholic and a faithful communicant of St. Agatha’s Church in Canastota. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 10 AM, officiated by the Rev. Stephen Wirkes.Burial will follow in St. Agatha’s Cemetery.To leave a special message for the family please visit www.newcomersyracuse.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/mary-rose-cretaro
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019
