SHERRILL- Mary Rose Durfee, 104, formerly of Oneida and Sherrill, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Extended Care Facility, Oneida after a brief illness. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC Oneida



