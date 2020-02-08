|
|
MaryAnn Long, 87, of Verona, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2020 at Oneida Healthcare Center.She was born March 28, 1932, in Rome, the daughter of the late Alfred and Hazel Cable Collins and was a graduate of Camden High School.For many years, MaryAnn worked as a contract writer for PAR Technology. Prior to that she was a reporter for the Oneida Daily Dispatch.She is survived by her daughter, Heidi Long of Sherrill; her son, John Long of Verona; two sisters, Alma Poland of Rome and Joan (Jack) Staple of Rome; her brother, James(Evelyn) Collins of Verona, her niece and goddaughter, Sheila Bogle of Chittenango; as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. MaryAnn is predeceased by her sisters, Aldona Millson and Helen Collins; and a brother, Lewis Collins.Per the family's wishes, there are no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held in the Spring at New Union Cemetery in Churchville. Arrangements are with Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, Oneida. To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/maryann-long
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020