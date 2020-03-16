|
Maureen M. McCouliff (Fish), 70, of 511 Broadway, Oneida, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her sister's home in Sherrill. She was born on October 3, 1949, in Utica, the daughter of John F. and Helen "Nellie" Hornby McCouliff. She was a graduate of VVS High School, Class of 1967. Maureen retired in 2013 from NBT Bank where she held several different positions throughout her career in the banking industry. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister for many years. Maureen was also a clarinet player for the Canastota Community Band since 2000. She was also the secretary, treasurer, and community spokesperson for the band. Surviving are her son, Dr. Jeffrey (Dr. Olivia) Fish, of Maple Grove, MN; three grandchildren, Valerie, Nathan, and David Fish; a brother, John (Stella) McCouliff, of Sherrill; a sister, Patricia (John) Woolever, of Sherrill; the father of her son, Richard G. Fish, of Ridgeway, Ontario, Canada; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Maureen was predeceased by a brother, Dennis McCouliff. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, beginning with a Prayer Service at 9:30 AM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 121 St. Joseph's Place, Oneida, where the Rev. Richard J. Kapral will officiate. Interment will take place in St. Helena's Cemetery, Oneida, at a later date. Family and friends are invited and may call on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Maureen's memory to Canastota Community Band.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020