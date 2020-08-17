1/
Maureen P. Cox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maureen P. Cox, 80, of Landon Rd., Eaton, NY, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Hamilton.She was born October 22, 1939 in Eaton, a daughter of Maurice and Vivian Coger Sawyer. She was a graduate of Morrisville-Eaton High School and Morrisville College. On February 17, 1969, Maureen married Douglas E. Cox in Eaton. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who dedicated her life to caring for her family. She had worked for the SNACKS program of the Madison County Office for the Aging at one time. Maureen loved to read, enjoyed taking rides in the car and watching TV.Surviving are her husband, Douglas; daughters, Vivian (Michael) Morris of Norwich; Laurie (David) Harmon of Sherburne; sons, Robert James “Jim” (Judy) McIntyre of Norwich; Brian (Alexa) McIntyre of MD; a brother, Maurice “Paul” (Sue) Sawyer of Eaton; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Sharlene Kline.Funeral services will be held at 1pm Thursday, August 20, at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, followed by interment in the Eaton Village Cemetery.Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11am to 1pm prior to the service. Current health protocols require masks to be worn.Contributions in her memory may be made to the Eaton Fire Department, PO Box 52, Eaton, NY 13334 http://www.lastingmemories.com/maureen-p-cox

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
31 Cedar St
Morrisville, NY 13408
315-684-9262
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved