Maureen P. Cox, 80, of Landon Rd., Eaton, NY, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Hamilton.She was born October 22, 1939 in Eaton, a daughter of Maurice and Vivian Coger Sawyer. She was a graduate of Morrisville-Eaton High School and Morrisville College. On February 17, 1969, Maureen married Douglas E. Cox in Eaton. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who dedicated her life to caring for her family. She had worked for the SNACKS program of the Madison County Office for the Aging at one time. Maureen loved to read, enjoyed taking rides in the car and watching TV.Surviving are her husband, Douglas; daughters, Vivian (Michael) Morris of Norwich; Laurie (David) Harmon of Sherburne; sons, Robert James “Jim” (Judy) McIntyre of Norwich; Brian (Alexa) McIntyre of MD; a brother, Maurice “Paul” (Sue) Sawyer of Eaton; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Sharlene Kline.Funeral services will be held at 1pm Thursday, August 20, at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, followed by interment in the Eaton Village Cemetery.Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11am to 1pm prior to the service. Current health protocols require masks to be worn.Contributions in her memory may be made to the Eaton Fire Department, PO Box 52, Eaton, NY 13334 http://www.lastingmemories.com/maureen-p-cox