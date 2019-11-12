|
|
Maxine J. Henry, 71, died Monday, November 4, 2019 at Advent Health in Tampa, Florida following a battle with leukemia.She was born May 11, 1948 in Auburn, NY, the daughter of Carl and Phoebe Bowman.She graduated from Port Byron Central and obtained her Associates Degree in Business and Finance from CCBI in Syracuse, NY. Maxine was Chief of Budget and Accounting for the Department of Treasury at West Point, NY. She retired from there with 24 years of service.On March 9, 1973, she married Otto P. Henry III at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rome.Max was a pillar of strength. She was such a fighter in dealing with her cancer. She approached it so positively with the attitude “this will not get me”. If she believed in something, she fought for it. Before her diagnosis she was elected President of the Betmar Community and persevered all while fighting for her life. She loved her Mint family, Betmar family, immediate family and most of all Otto and her girls.Maxine is survived by her daughter, Trista and husband Jake Wall, granddaughter Jasmine; daughter, Stacy Elgee; daughter, Tracy Henry and partner John Brancaccio Jr. Also surviving are her brother Ralph Bowman and wife Debbie; sister, Sharon Stoneburg; sister Joan Rooker and partner Larry Shepard, along with several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Otto P. Henry; father, Carl Bowman; mother, Phoebe Bowman and sister Reba Hardin.A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 502 W. Chestnut Street, Rome, NY 13440 on May 2, 2020 at 10am.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . http://www.lastingmemories.com/maxine-j-henry
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019