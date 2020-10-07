CAMDEN-Meaghan L. Dragulski, 38, Wolcott Hill Road, died unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 in Syracuse, following a medical appointment. Born in Albany, on Sept. 25, 1982, she was the daughter of Thomas A. and Judith Frey Langlois. A resident of this area for the past five years, moving from Albany, Meaghan was educated with the Leah Home Schooling Group, received her diploma from Schenectady Community College and attended Hudson Valley Community College. Meaghan was employed with the New York State DDSO in Rome as an office administrator. She enjoyed photography, hiking, and cooking and loved her family, as her children were her life. Surviving besides her husband, Keith and her parents, Thomas and Judith Langlois of East Greenbush, are her daughters, Madison and Chloe Rousselle, both of Clifton Park, and Kinsley Dragulski, at home; her son, Tyler Rousselle of Clifton Park; her step son, Kevin (Stevie Patterson) Dragulski and daughter, Kezia; her father-in-law and her mothers-in-law, Priscilla Hollingsworth of Oneida and Edward and Diane Dragulski of Clinton; her sister, Deborah Langlois of Ballston Spa; her brother, Thomas (Helen) Langlois of Colonie; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A sister, Kimberly Langlois, died in 2001. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Friday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida with the Reverend Mike Mortacio, officiating. Interment will be made in Oneida Castle Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, prior to the funeral. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, facial coverings must be worn, social distancing must be maintained and adjusted total capacity must be followed. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to the Support the Dragulski Family, c/o Go Fund Me.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
