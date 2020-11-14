1/1
Merle W. Meeks
CHITTENANGO- Merle W. Meeks, 81, of Chittenango was called home to Heaven on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Born on July 10, 1939 and raised in Baldwinsville. Merle has been a resident of Chittenango since 1972, where he also served as a volunteer firefighter for a number of years. He was a machine operator at New Process Gear, for 20 years, retiring in 1993. He is survived by his adoring wife and soulmate of 39 years, Cheryl Meeks (Hunt). And his beloved daughter Holly Westcott (Rogerlee) with three grandchildren, Arlee, Rylee and Bentlee all of Oneida, N.Y. His cherished niece and nephew, Karen and Dale Carbacio of Eastwood, and his best buddy Gary Wells of Florida. He is also survived by his daughters Sheri Gallagher of California, and Diana Freeman of Elbridge, and grandson, Robert Meeks also of Elbridge. And son, Todd Meeks of California. And three other grandchildren whom also reside in California. Merle’s girls would like to thank Dr James Vanderhoff and the OHC staff for their amazing hospitality and beside manner for his comfort care during his final days. Calling hours will be held on Monday Nov. 16, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the G.F. Zimmer Funeral Home, 702 Legion Drive, Chittenango.. Social distancing and masks will be required. Due to COVID-19, Private Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020. G.F. ZIMMER F.H. CHITTENANGO 315-687-3366 http://www.lastingmemories.com/merle-w-meeks

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
