Oneida: Mr. Michael D. Allen, 1953-2019, age 65, of Oneida, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.He was born in Syracuse, NY, on December 26, 1953, the son of the late William R. Allen and Shirley (Mohorter) Loomis. Mike was raised in Kirkville and graduated from Chittenango High School. At one time he held sales positions at Stadium International in Liverpool and Sun Chevrolet in Chittenango. He was the Resident Blacksmith for the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum and a proud member of the New York State Designer Blacksmiths (NYSDB). Most recently Mike was a Transporter for the Beam Mack Corporation in East Syracuse. Among Mike’s many hobbies and interests he was an avid reader, a watch collector, a historian buff, a bird watcher, a photographer, and a passionate and talented blacksmith.Surviving are; his son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Heather Allen of Kirkville; his daughter and son-in-law, Kristen and Michael Pallotta of Chittenango; his companion, Debbie Cassidy of Oneida; his step-children, Caroline Cassidy of CA, and Courtney Morrow and her husband, David of VA; four grandchildren, Sophie Allen, Liam Allen, Simon Morrow, and Finley Morrow; and a sister, Melinda Allen of Cicero. Also surviving are several aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. The family will greet friends on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. It has been requested that memorials be made to the New York State Designer Blacksmiths Scholarship Fund, PO Box 21, Oneida, NY 13421. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-d-allen
Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019