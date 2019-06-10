|
|
Verona - Michael (Mike) E. Gilleece, 77, of Verona, NY, passed away peacefully early in the morning on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Upstate University Hospital after a courageous battle with Cancer.He was born on September 25, 1941 in Oneida, NY. Mike was the son of the late Michael A. and Mildred (Finn) Gilleece (Westmorland, NY). He served in the United States Army. Mike was known as a “Chevy” man, he was an auto mechanic working at C. Weaver Chevrolet prior to following his passion and opening his own auto shop at his home where he worked until his diagnosis, where many close friends came daily to share stories and enjoy his company.Mike had many hobbies; one included spending time at Vernon Downs with his close friends as well as racing stock cars at Utica Rome Speedway.He was united in marriage on October 23rd, 1970 to Corey A. (Peck) Gilleece. Mike and Corey had 3 daughters Tracey L. Mumford (Kevin), Tamara J. Venditti (Chris), and Tanya M. Enigk (Matthew). Mike adored his 7 grandchildren Logan Mumford, Hannah, (he was predeceased by Taylor), Sydney & Avree Venditti, Neeva & Marah Enigk. His special friends that were by his side, Charles Hansler, William Wojdyla and Charlie Pikosky.Honoring Mike’s wishes, there will be no calling hours and a private family service. A celebration of his life will be held with family and friends at a later date.The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to, Dr. Digennaro, Dr. Mix, Dr. Sivapiragasam, Dr. Lemke, of Upstate University Hospital, and Dana Farber Cancer Institute, also his homecare team, especially Jeff Kinnie. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Michael Gilleece Memorial Fund, Community Bank, 5238 West Seneca Street, Vernon, NY 13476. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-mike-e-gilleece
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 11, 2019