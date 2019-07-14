Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Healy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Healy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Healy Obituary
ONEIDA CASTLE- Michael J. Healy, 67, Third Street, died Thursday evening, July 11, 2019, in Oneida Health, surrounded in the comfort of his loving family, where he had been a patient of the past five days.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM, Friday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend William Mesmer, officiating. Interment will be made in Oneida Castle Cemetery, Friends may call at the funeral home, 3-7 PM, Thursday. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413 or the Oneida Castle Fire Department, 3989 Sholtz Road, Oneida Castle, NY 13421. A full obituary will appear in Tuesday's editon.
To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com.
CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Oneida
Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
Download Now