ONEIDA CASTLE- Michael J. Healy, 67, Third Street, died Thursday evening, July 11, 2019, in Oneida Health, surrounded in the comfort of his loving family, where he had been a patient of the past five days.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM, Friday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend William Mesmer, officiating. Interment will be made in Oneida Castle Cemetery, Friends may call at the funeral home, 3-7 PM, Thursday. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413 or the Oneida Castle Fire Department, 3989 Sholtz Road, Oneida Castle, NY 13421. A full obituary will appear in Tuesday's editon.
CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Oneida
Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 15, 2019