Verona: Michael J. Kegebein, age 58, of E. Main Street passed away peacefully Thursday evening January 23, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by the love of his family.He was born on August 15, 1961 in Oneida, New York a son of Robert and Patricia (Stellwagon) Kegebein. Mike was a graduate of Vernon Verona Sherrill Schools and received his Master’s Degree in Hotel Business from Cornell University.Prior to his illness Mike was employed as hotel manager of the Holiday Inn in Syracuse, New York.He enjoyed going to the YMCA in Oneida and eating out at various restaurants especially the Recovery Room in Verona. His passions were his family and his church; St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Verona.Surviving are his two daughters, Jennifer and husband Vito Ceraulo of Verona and Brittany Kegebein of Rome, one son Justin Kegebein of Liverpool, his five beloved grandchildren, Vito Ceraulo, Hayden, Harper, Addison and Anthony O’Leary and his parents, Robert and Patricia Kegebein of Verona, one sister Tracy Kegebein of Verona, brothers Doug, Wallace and Greg Kegebein all of Verona and brother Robert (Rebecca) Kegebein of KY, nieces and nephews, Shannon, Sam, Chris, Kyle, Ally and MacKenzie, and his many friends.Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 4897 Old Oneida Road, Verona, NY. There will be a celebration of Michael’s life at a memorial service immediately following the calling hours at 5:00 p.m. at the Church. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-j-kegebein
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020