Michael L. Kimball
ONEIDA- Michael L. Kimball, 50 passed away Monday, Sept. 7,2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Utica, following an extended illness, with his loving family by his side. Born in Oneida, on Jan. 15, 1970, he was the son of Clayton O. Kimball, Jr., and the late Carol J. Compoli Kimball. A lifelong resident of Oneida, Mike was a graduate of Oneida High School and attended Onondaga Community College and Mohawk Valley Community College. He and his wife, Kristy Weaver Kimball of Chittenango, were together for more than 20 plus years and he was blessed with two daughters, one step-daughter, one step-son and one step-grandson. Mike was self employed as an independent marketing contractor for may years, having worked with a number of Central New York businesses and charitable organizations. He was a communicant of St. Agatha’s Church in Canastota and St. Patrick’s Church in Oneida. Mike was a longtime sports enthusiast, having received a number of awards in skate boarding, baseball, softball, bowling and golf. He enjoyed playing poker and frequently had family and friends join him for weekend poker tournaments; enjoyed visiting casinos and was considered by many as a lucky individual; was a collector of baseball cards, vintage signs, collectables and antiques; and loved attending garage sales, flea markets, and antique shows. A music lover, Mike enjoyed playing the drums and formed a local group as a teenager. Surviving are his wife, Kristy; his father, Clayton of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; his maternal grandmother, Arlene Tefft Compoli of Canastota; his two daughters, Mycale Kimball of Syracuse and Janelle Kimball of Oneida; his step-daughter, Analyse Renfer of Chittenango; his step-son, Matthew Harp of Oneida; his step-grandson, Brantley Oakley; his sister, Andrea J. Kimball of New Smyrna Beach; his brother, Eric J. Kimball of Oneida; his niece, Kennedy Kimball; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was pre-deceased by his mother, Carol J. Compoli Kimball; his paternal grandparents, Clayton O. and Carolyn Kimball, Sr.; and his maternal grandfather, Joseph Compoli. Funeral services will be held, 11a.m., Monday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend Richard Kapral, officiating. Interment will be made in Glenwood Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-l-kimball

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
