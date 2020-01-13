|
Michael Richard Graham, 58, a lifelong Peterboro resident, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home.He was born November 30, 1961 in Canastota, a son of Richard and Grace O’Connell Graham and was a graduate of Morrisville-Eaton High School. He was an avid sportsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an active member of the Peterboro Conservation Club; a member of the Madison County Federation; the National Rifle Association; and the Vernon National Shooting Preserve. He was a hunter safety course instructor and taught the Stockbridge Valley student scholastic clay target program. He was also involved with the Trapping Association and Ducks Unlimited. He volunteered with the Morrisville-Eaton wrestling team for many years, as well as Mohawk Valley wrestling where he was also a referee.Mike was a member and former chief of the Smithfield Fire Department. He was awarded the Citizen of the Year in the Town of Smithfield.Surviving are his parents Richard and Grace “Mickey” Graham of Peterboro; a brother Ronald (Kathleen) Graham of Peterboro; sisters, Donna (Charles) Jones of Cazenovia; Barbara (Paul) Doroshenko and Cindy (Brian) Thayer, all of Morrisville; and Amy Graham of Peterboro; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.A celebration of Mike’s life will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 3-7pm and the V.F.W. Post, 3835 Canal Rd., Canastota, NY 13032, followed by a time of sharing memories at 7pm.Interment will be private in the Peterboro Cemetery at a later date.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mike’s memory may be made to the Peterboro Conservation Club, Inc., PO Box 51, Peterboro NY 13134, for a scholarship in Mike’s name to send kids to Camp Oswagatchie.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/michael-r-graham
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020