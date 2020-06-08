Verona-Michael G. Urtz, age 61, of Verona passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning June 6, 2020 in the Oneida Healthcare Center emergency room. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made in the name of Michael Urtz to Paws for the Cause Rescue Inc., 7846 Lewis Road, Blossvale, NY, 13308. Due to the COVID Pandemic all services will be private for the family. Burial will be at a later date in Verona Cemetery, Verona, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.