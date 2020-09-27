HOLLYWOOD, FL- Michael V. Patterelli, Jr., 71, a native of Canastota, died unexpectedly on January 20, 201 6.
Born in Canastota, on July 22, 1945, he was the son of Michael V. and Laura E. Deal Patterelli. A resident of Canastota in his youth, Michael was a graduate of Canastota High School, Class of 1963 and the State University at Buffalo, Class of 1967, with his degree in art education.
For ten years, Michael was a teacher in the Buffalo City Schools. He then relocated to Florida and established and built an automotive restoration business, specializing in classic cars. Well known in his field, he was sought after and had customers from around the world.
Mike enjoyed spending time with his friends at Le Tub, a local Hollywood establishment, where he would often select the music for the night. He would come back to Canastota for the get togethers of his beloved Class of 1963.
Surviving are his sister, Diane (Richard) Osinski; his brothers, Kipp Patterelli and Anthony (Laurel) Patterelli; two nephews and one great-niece; and his long time special friend Shanti Baez of Florida. He was predeceased by his father, Michael V. Patterelli, Sr, his mother, Laura E. DeGrazio and his sister, Mary Kay Patterelli.
Graveside services will be held, at the convenience of the family, in St. Agatha's Cemetery. Contributions, in his memory, may be made to the Class of 1963, c/o Canastota Dollars for Schools, Box 448, Canastota, NY 13032
To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com.
CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Canastota