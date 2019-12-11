Oneida Daily Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Homer Ball Funeral Home
201 James St
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-2294
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Eddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Eddy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle Eddy Obituary
CANASTOTA . . .Michelle L. “Micki” Eddy, 42, of 8465 Lewis Point Road, Canastota, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at University Hospital, Syracuse, following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born on October 20, 1977, in Oneida, the daughter of Ranny and Mary (Whaley) McCormick. Micki has lived in the Canastota area all of her life, graduating from Canastota High School in 1996. She has worked for Chittenango Child Care for five years.Micki enjoyed walking, shopping, going out to dinner, taking long rides, and spending time with her family, especially her twin sister, Molly.She married Lukas H. “Luke” Eddy on June 20, 1998. They separated in 2008, but have remained close friends. Surviving are: her life partner, David Jones of Canastota; two sons, Lukas H. “Bub” Eddy, Jr., and Tanner J. Eddy, both of Canastota; her parents, Ranny and Mary McCormick of Camden; one brother, Andy McCormick of Camden; two sisters, Amy and William Besaw of Canastota, and Molly Gardner and Ken Hollenbeck, Jr. of Oneida; one niece, Eveangeline Gregory-McCormick; two nephews, Darren Gardner, and Jordan Gardner; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, including special friends, Tracy Johnson, Chrissy Martin, Susan Chien; and a very special relationship with Karmel and Wayne Eddy.At Micki’s request there will not be a funeral service, however, her family will greet friends on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. In her memory, contributions may be made to a fund to benefit her sons, c/o Molly Gardner, 644 W. Elm Street, Oneida, NY 13421, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/michelle-l-eddy
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Homer Ball Funeral Home
Download Now