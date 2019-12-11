|
|
CANASTOTA . . .Michelle L. “Micki” Eddy, 42, of 8465 Lewis Point Road, Canastota, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at University Hospital, Syracuse, following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born on October 20, 1977, in Oneida, the daughter of Ranny and Mary (Whaley) McCormick. Micki has lived in the Canastota area all of her life, graduating from Canastota High School in 1996. She has worked for Chittenango Child Care for five years.Micki enjoyed walking, shopping, going out to dinner, taking long rides, and spending time with her family, especially her twin sister, Molly.She married Lukas H. “Luke” Eddy on June 20, 1998. They separated in 2008, but have remained close friends. Surviving are: her life partner, David Jones of Canastota; two sons, Lukas H. “Bub” Eddy, Jr., and Tanner J. Eddy, both of Canastota; her parents, Ranny and Mary McCormick of Camden; one brother, Andy McCormick of Camden; two sisters, Amy and William Besaw of Canastota, and Molly Gardner and Ken Hollenbeck, Jr. of Oneida; one niece, Eveangeline Gregory-McCormick; two nephews, Darren Gardner, and Jordan Gardner; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, including special friends, Tracy Johnson, Chrissy Martin, Susan Chien; and a very special relationship with Karmel and Wayne Eddy.At Micki’s request there will not be a funeral service, however, her family will greet friends on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. In her memory, contributions may be made to a fund to benefit her sons, c/o Molly Gardner, 644 W. Elm Street, Oneida, NY 13421, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/michelle-l-eddy
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019