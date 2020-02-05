|
Verona: Milton A. “Milt” Armstrong, age 86, a longtime Verona resident passed away peacefully late Monday evening February 3, 2020 in the Eastern Star Home.He was born on April 6, 1933 in Watertown, New York a son of the late Glenn and Gladys (Downey) Armstrong and was a graduate of Watertown High School.On June 30, 1955 Milt and Helen L. Manchester were united in marriage in Gouverneur, New York and have shared this loving vow of over sixty-four years together.After graduation from high school Milt joined the United States Air Force where he made a lifetime career with the Air Force that gave him and his family an opportunity to travel and camp in their Winnebago RV and see many different cities, states and attractions of the country.After retiring from the Air Force Milt went on to work at Griffis Air Force Base in the Precision Measurement Equipment Laboratory before his final retirement.His hobbies included golfing, bowling and softball. Milt was an exceptional woodworker who renovated his own home.Surviving are his wife Helen, of Verona, four children and their spouses, Brenda (David) Dean of Boonville, Jo (John) Blair of VA, Michelle (Kevin) Chrobak of Clinton and Michael (Sheila) Armstrong of Endicott, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Milt also leaves his extended family from the Beacon Light Baptist Church where he was a member for over forty years. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings.The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the excellent nursing staff at the Eastern Star Home in Oriskany with a special thank you to the staff on Williams Unit.Family and friends are invited to call on Friday February 7, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. immediately following calling hours with military honors to follow funeral services. Burial will be at a later date in New Union Cemetery, Verona, NY. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Milt may be sent to the Eastern Star Home, Williams Unit, P.O. Box 959, Oriskany, NY, 13424. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/milton-a-armstrong
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020