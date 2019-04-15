Home

Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
300 S. Peterboro Street
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-9575
MILTON A. OSTRANDER

MILTON A. OSTRANDER Obituary
CANASTOTA- Milton A, Ostrander, 79, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, in the Extended Care Facility of Oneida, where he had been a patient for the past seven months. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, at the convenience of the family, at the family plot, in Lenox Rural Cemetery. There is no visitation.Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota.To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019
