Milton E. Hollingworth, 84, of Williams Rd, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Syracuse. Born in Oneida on April 20, 1935, he was the son of Denoig and Agnes Winn Hollingworth. A lifelong resident of the area, he was a graduate of Oneida High School. Milton entered in the United States Army in 1955 where he served two tours during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in1964. He married Betty Houseman on August 15, 1981 at the First United Methodist Church, Oneida.After serving his country, Milton became a Radar Technician for General Electric where he worked for 30 years. He worked at locations in Syracuse and in Turkey. Aside from working as a technician, Milton loved cars, NACSAR specifically. He owned a 10th anniversary edition of the 1979 Transam. He was a big fan of NASCAR driver Rusty Wallace. On his down time, he loved computer games and going out to the movies. Milton also loved to travel with his wife Betty all around the world. Throughout their travels, they visited places like, Egypt, England, and Athens Greece.Surviving besides his wife of thirty-eight years, Betty, are one daughter, Kelly Hollingsworth of Stanfree, England; a grandson, Max; his special dog named Bella; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Thomas Hollingsworth; a sister, MaryAnne Hollingsworth; and two stepbrothers, Richard Winn and Ernie Winn.Funeral services will be held Friday, January 31 at 12:00PM, at the First United Methodist Church in Oneida with Reverend Denise Bowen. Friends may call to the church at 10:00AM to 12:00pm. Interment will be made in the spring at Oneida Castle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to , . Funeral arrangements which are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020