CANASTOTA . . . Minnie A. Waldron, 94, of 8912 N. Main Street, Canastota, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at her home, following a lengthy illness.She was born on July 11, 1925, in Sherrill, the daughter of the late Charles and Myra (Leonard) Foster.Minnie spent her early years in Sherrill, attending the Sherrill schools. She later lived in Merrillsville, and has lived in Canastota with her grandson, Arthur, for the last 6 years.She enjoyed baking, gardening, and spending time with her family.Minnie married Arthur E. Waldron on July 3, 1946, in Oneida. Arthur died on February 15, 1987.Surviving are: her grandson and his wife, Arthur and Patricia Waldron of Canastota; her daughter-in-law, Judith A. Waldron of Port Jervis; four great grandchildren, Schuyler Waldron, Lenny Gary, Olivia Waldron, and Jade Nystrom; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Minnie was predeceased by her son, James A. Waldron; and her brothers and sister.At Minnie’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Spring burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Merrillsville. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota.In her memory, contributions may be made to the Madison County Office for the Aging, Inc., 138 Dominick Bruno Blvd., Canastota, NY 13032, or to the Stockbridge Valley Clay Target Club, 6011 Williams Road, Munnsville, NY 13409. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/minnie-a-waldron
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020