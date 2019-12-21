|
|
Moise Seminaroti, 90, of 404 Lincoln Park Blvd., Oneida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Oneida Health Hospital with his loving and devoted wife, Virginia, by his side.He was born on October 7, 1929, in Davoli, Italy, the son of Joseph and Maria Ranieri Seminaroti. He was a graduate of the Institute of Technology in Catanzaro, Italy. Moise moved to Oneida in 1966.While in Italy, Moise proudly served his country as a member of the Italian Army.On July 30, 1966, Moise was united in marriage to Virginia Nero in St. Patrick’s Church in Oneida.Moise was employed for twenty years as a senior draftsman for Stearns and Wheeler Engineers in Cazenovia, retiring in 1991.He was a member of St. Patrick’s Church, the E. Bart Hanifin Knights of Columbus Council 473, the St. Joseph’s Senior Group, and an active member of the Oneida YMCA and their breakfast club.Surviving besides his loving wife of fifty-three years, Virginia; are a sister, Francesca Manetti, of Italy; three nephews, Joseph Manetti, Ferdinando (Daniella) Manetti, and Umberto (Rosalba) Manetti, all of Italy; and three great-nieces. Moise was predeceased by a brother-in-law.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019, beginning with a Prayer Service at 10:30 AM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., followed by his Funeral Mass at St. Patrick’s Church, 347 Main St., Oneida, at 11:00 AM where the Rev. Richard J. Kapral will officiate. Interment will take place in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family and friends are invited and may call on Thursday prior to his funeral from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Moise’s memory to the Oneida Health Foundation, 321 Genesee St., Oneida, NY, 13421. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/moise-seminaroti
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019