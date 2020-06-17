ONEIDA - Morgan N. O’Boyle, 20, Stoney Brook Road, died Monday, June 15, 2020, in University Hospital, from complications related to Rett Syndrome.Born in Port Jefferson, on February 16, 2000, Morgan was resident of Verona since 2003, moving from Middle Island. She attended classes at the Madison-Oneida BOCES’s Verona campus and was of the Catholic faith. To everyone who knew her, Morgan was a loving and sweet angel with her expressive eyes and curly hair.Surviving are her mother, Kimberly Long O’Boyle of Oneida; her sisters, Elizabeth O’Boyle and Emily Bodnar, both of Oneida; her brother and his fiancÃ©e, Raymond O’Boyle and Sydney Cormier of Oneida; her care giver, Camille Herrmann; her maternal grandparents, Timothy and Margaret Long of Miller Place; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.Funeral services will be held 1PM Friday, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend Deacon James Chappell, officiating. Interment will be made in Glenwood Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 11:30 to 1 PM, prior to the funeral service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FACIAL MASKS MUST BE WORN and the funeral home staff will adhere to distancing and visitation limitations. Contributions may be made to Rett Syndrome Organization, 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnati. OH 45246.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/morgan-n-oboyle
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.