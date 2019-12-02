|
Munther S. Marji, 44, Court Street, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse. Funeral services will be held 10AM, Friday, December 6, 2019, from St. Joseph’s Church, Oneida, where the funeral Mass will be concelebrated by the Reverends Richard Kapral and Saba Shofany. Burial in St. Agatha’s Cemetery. Calling hours are 2-4 and 6-8PM Wednesday and 6-8PM Thursday at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019