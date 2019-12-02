Home

St. Albans: Nancy (Lindkamp) Orcutt, 76, passed away with her loving husband by her side on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at home after a long illness. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, December 7th from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home – Fairfax Chapel with a funeral service starting at 6:00 p.m. with Chaplain Michael Ellis officiating. Please visit awrfh.com for further information and to share your memories. http://www.lastingmemories.com/nancy-orcutt
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019
