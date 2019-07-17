|
|
Nanette F. “Nan” Adams, age 71, of Sherrill, NY passed away Sunday evening, July 14, 2019 in the Oneida Extended Care Facility with her loving family at her side.She was born on August 8, 1947 in Oneida, New York. Nan was the daughter of the late Jack F. and Nina (Virgil) Foeppel. She graduated from V.V.S. Schools and went on to receive her teaching certificate from the State University at Potsdam.Nan was an avid yard saler and was a lover of all animals. She collected many things that she referred to as her “treasures”. She thoroughly enjoyed pet sitting and did so for many of her friends in the community. Nan was a member of Plymouth Alliance Church and volunteered with different youth groups, as well as the extended care facility. Her many joys included spending time with family and friends, watching and listening to the birds and animals outside, riding her bike and soaking in the warm sunshine.Surviving are her six children, Luc (Missy) Adams, Wendy Adams (Roger Rearden), Jason (Jennifer) Adams, Emily (Dave) Dutton, Vicki (Steve) Glista and Karlee Adams all of MD, seven grandchildren, one brother, Jack Foeppel of Canastota and one sister, Jill Salm of Sherrill and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service to celebrate Nan’s life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Plymouth Alliance Church, 169 Kinsley Street, Sherrill, NY, 13461. A private burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, there will be envelopes at the church to make donations in Nan’s name to the Vacation Bible School Program. MALECKI FUNERAL HOME SHERRILL, NY http://www.lastingmemories.com/nanette-fnan-adams
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 18, 2019