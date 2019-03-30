|
|
Nanette K. (Heysler) Roman (82) passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 in Leesburg, VA. Nan, of Ashburn, VA, was born in Oneida, NY on October 24, 1936 to Charles Thomas Heysler and Arline M. Donahue Heysler. She was the loving wife of Howard P. Roman, mother of Jeffrey M. (Sharon), Kelly K. (Deceased), Marc. R. (Rachel), Tracy A. (Cliff), Joelle E. Kivi (Alan), Brady P. (Kendra), grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 4. Nan is also survived by her brother Richard Thomas Heysler (Cynthea).Nan graduated from Oneida High School in Oneida, NY. She married Mr. Roman on March 30, 1957. She was employed by the New York Telephone Company in Oneida. She was later employed by and retired from Navy Federal Credit Union in Vienna, VA, where the family moved in 1967.A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Ashburn, VA on Wednesday, February 13th at 10:30 AM. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM at the church. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and the SPCA.Funeral services will be provided by Colonial Funeral Home in Leesburg, VA. http://www.lastingmemories.com/nanette-k-heysler-roman
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019