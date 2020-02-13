|
|
Nathan Jon Knasick, 46, of NYC, NY, formerly of Earlville, NY, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020.Funeral services and interment will be private.In memory of Nathan’s love for animals, contributions may be made to Wanderers Rest Humane Association, PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 3 Preston St., Earlville, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020