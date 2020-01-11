|
Verona-Neal R. Deecher, age 55, passed away Saturday morning January 11, 2020 in the Siegenthaler Center after a two year courageous battle with bladder cancer.Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday January 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. Neal’s funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home immediately following the calling hours. Burial with military honors will follow in Verona Cemetery, Verona, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com A full obituary will be in Tuesday’s paper.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020