Canastota, NY – Mr. Neil W. Poppleton, 88, of Canastota, passed away on Monday August 17, 2020 at Oneida City Hospital with his family at his side. Born in Washington D.C. on May 3, 1932. Neil was the son of the late James E. and Gertrude (Combs) Poppleton. He was raised and educated in Washington D.C. On September 2, 1950, in Fort Plain, NY, he was wed to the former Elsie M. Button. Mr. Poppleton began his work career as a painter. He later accepted a position as an assembler for the Carrier Corporation in Syracuse, where he worked for over 10 years. A talented wood worker Neil hand crafted and designed many bird feeders, lawn ornaments and bird houses. His favorite past times were spent reading westerns and building model cars.Neil is survived by his wife, Elsie; two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Donald Morris, and Sally and William Zielasko, all of Canastota; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Neil W. Poppleton II and his companion Teresa Rao of Clockville, and Richard and Diane Poppleton of Canastota; eight grandchildren Spike and Debbie Klahs, Kevin and Kirsten Morris, Joshua Bortle, Paris Poppleton, Roy Poppleton, Bradley Poppleton, Jessica and Paul Pylman and Jacob Zielasko; Several great-grandchildren; Three sisters, Joyce Fort of Munnsville, Phyllis Andrews of Canastota, and Corrine Fanelli of Fl; and a brother Cole Poppleton of CO. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a son Roy A. Poppleton; a brother James Poppleton; and a sister, Naomi Runge.Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a grave side service at Whitelaw Cemetery on Saturday morning at 11:00. In keeping with CDC and NYS guidelines, face masks, social distancing will be required.The family wishes to thank Neil’s private nurse Sheila French for the care and compassion that was displayed to Neil and his family throughout this very difficult time. Please consider memorial contributions in Mr. Poppleton’s memory to Canastota Public Library 102 W. Center St. Canastota, NY 13032 or the Madison County Office for the Aging 138 Dominic Bruno Blvd, Canastota, NY 13032 envelopes will be available at the cemetery.Arrangements have been entrusted to the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home 201 James St. Canastota, NY 13032. Share condolences at: jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/neil-w-poppleton