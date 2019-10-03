|
GEORGETOWN: Nellie M. Dale, 83, of Route 26, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at The Grand at Chittenango.
She was born July 5, 1936 in Central Lake, MI, a daughter of Fred and Aletha Brown Doty. She was a graduate of Central Lake High School, attended the Baptist Bible Seminary in Johnson City, NY and received her Masters degree in elementary education at SUNY, Cortland. On June 8, 1960 Nellie married Jerry W. Dale in the West Smyrna Baptist Church, a loving union of 59 years. She was a teacher for 29 years, in the DeRuyter school for 2 years, and then in the Georgetown Elementary School until retiring. Following that, she and Jerry became missionaries for the Continental Baptist Mission for 12 years.
Nellie was an active and devoted member of the Open Door Baptist Church in New Woodstock where she enjoyed teaching Sunday school.
Surviving are her husband, Jerry; a daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Kenneth Mott of Georgetown; a son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Shanna Dale of Chandler, AZ; a sister, Betty Lightweis of VA; her grandchildren, Michael Mott and Jessica Stevenson of Georgetown; Jenel Mott of Georgetown; Aletha Mott of Cortland; Rylee, Gloria, Claire and Simon Dale, all of Chandler, AZ; great-grandchildren, Kayle and Brody. She was predeceased by an infant daughter, Susan L. Dale.
Funeral services will be held at 11am on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Open Door Baptist Church, 3019 State Route 13, New Woodstock, NY, 13122, followed by a luncheon and then interment in the Hillside Cemetery, Georgetown.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Open Door Baptist Church.
Friends are invited to call at the church on Friday from 6:30 to 8:30pm.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville.
Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019