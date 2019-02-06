|
|
ONEIDA- Nicholas G. Ambs, Sr., 79, Devereaux Street, died February 4, 2019, at the Oneida Healthcare Center, where he had been admitted as a medical patient.Born in Sayre, Pennsylvania, on February 7, 2019, he was the son of George N. and Florence Suber Ambs. A resident of the area from a young age, Nicholas attended Oneida Central Schools. He served his country from 1956-1959 during the Vietnam War. Nicholas married Diane Dick on June 23, 1965 in Oneida.Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Oneida Limited Silversmith’s for thirty-one years. Nicholas was a Post member of the American Legion and a member of the Order of the Owls, Oneida Nest #2210. He enjoyed motorcycles, snowmobiling, camping and hunting.Surviving besides his wife Diane are, two daughters and sons-in-law, Renee and Bill Garrison and Tammy and Charlie Schmidtka all of Chilhowie, Virginia; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Nicholas G. Ambs Jr. and Rose Lomonaco- Ambs and David Uhlig all of Oneida; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.Following Nicholas’ wishes, there will be no services at this time. Spring interment with full military honors will take place in Crown Hill Memorial Park.To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/nicholas-g-ambs-sr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019