CANASTOTA- Nicholas Galizia, age 91, passed away on Oct. 15, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Fulton, N.Y., to the late Antonio and Vencenza Galizia, he leaves behind his long time companion, Estelle Patane of Canastota, N.Y. His siblings include Joanne Finn of Latham, N.Y. and Tony Galizia of Manhattan, N.Y. Predeceased was his brother, Sam Galizia, of Fulton, N.Y. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, many friends, and was loved by all. He had a great sense of humor and quick wit. Nick was a State trooper assigned to Troop D in Oneida, N.Y., from 1953-1976. He was also one of three scuba divers in the troop. Prior to that, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1950-1953. Nick was a world-wide traveler who had visited Italy, Mexico, West Indies, Venezuela, and South America. He vacationed yearly in Fort Myers, Fla. It is with a heavy heart that I write this, but at the same time, it's wonderful knowing that we all have such fond and loving memories. Nick had a great love of cars....especially keeping them clean! He had the same license plate number, 5X95, for 50 years! Thanks for the memories Nick....I guess you could say that this is his " Last Patrol". There will be a family celebration of life to follow at a later date. Donations can be made to the Great Swamp Conservancy. For more information please email greatswampconservancy@gmail.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/nicholas-galizia