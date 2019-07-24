CANASTOTANicholas Q. Bandera, Jr., 31, of Canastota, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 20, 2019.He was born on June 30, 1988, in Syracuse, the son of Nicholas, Sr. and Karen (Walker) Bandera.Nick has lived in Canastota all of his life, attending the Canastota schools.He had a passion for nursing, and was a Certified Nurse’s Assistant.Nick enjoyed doing anything outdoors, especially fishing and frisbee golf. He, also, enjoyed playing video games, making music, and spending time with his family and friends. Nick was an avid Dallas Cowboys fanSurviving are: his parents, Nicholas Sr. and Bobbi Bandera of Oneida, and Karen Bandera and Frank Golden of Canastota; three sons, Mason Bandera, Carter Bandera, and Cameron Pratt, all of Canastota; a daughter, Isabella Bandera of Albany; his paternal grandmother, Rae-Ellen Bandera of Syracuse; three brothers, Noah Bandera and Samantha Delaney of Canastota, Tyler Golden of Oneida, and Elijah Bandera of Oneida; eight sisters, Ryan Bandera and Harold Bumpus of Canastota, Alexandra and James Nicholson of Canastota, Gabrielle Bandera and Greg Kulak of Oneida, Julia Bandera and Keith Casolare of Canastota, Brittany Lohr of Oneida, Amber Richer of Oneida, Ashley Richer of Oneida, and Kristen Golden of Sherrill; as well several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, including special friends, Terrel Cooper, Tommy Nitzke, and Charles Motley.Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Caleb Evans of the Church of the Holy Trinity, Syracuse, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Oneida. In his memory, contributions may be made to BRIDGES (Madison County Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse) 112 Farrier Avenue #314, Oneida, NY 13421, with envelopes available at the funeral home. J. HOMER BALL FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/nicholas-q-bandera-jr Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 25, 2019