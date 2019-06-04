|
Kill Devil Hills-Noel Crowell, 56, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away peacefully at home after a lengthy illness. His loving family was by his side. Born December 25, 1962 in Oneida, NY, Noel spent his childhood in Canastota, NY. He was predeceased by his parents, Floyd Crowell and Fernande Grippon Crowell and by his brother, Joel Crowell.Noel has made the Outer Banks his home for the past 22 years. He worked as a contractor and always took great pride in his work.He is survived by his three sisters; Josette Hildreth of Nags Head, NC, Joanne Gullerat (David) of Palm Coast, FL, and Luanne Littlefield (Jeffrey) of Richmond, VA; one brother, Joey Crowell (Susan Woodward) of Washington, GA; as well as many loving nieces and nephews and many friends.Noel will be remembered for his passion for life and his love for his family. At his request, a memorial gathering in Noel's honor will be private. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to celebrate Noel's life is gratefully asked to do so with a donation to Dare County Home Health and Hospice.Condolences to the family may be expressed via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com. Gallop funeral services was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 6, 2019