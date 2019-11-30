|
ONEIDA: Norene V. Rinaldo, 89, Maple Drive, died Friday evening, November 29, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by be loving family.Born in Munnsville, on September 21, 1930, she was the daughter of C. Arthur and Muriel Watson Love. A lifelong resident of the area, Norene was a graduate of Stockbridge Valley High School. She married James E. Rinaldo, in Oneida, on April 13, 1968.Prior to her retirement, Norene was employed as salesclerk with Wal-Mart and previously with Rite-Aid Drugs. She was a member of the Durhamville Veterans Club Auxiliary, was active with various bowling leagues, was a leader with Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts, and loved fishing, hunting, golf and dancing.Surviving besides her husband, James, are her daughter, Michelle (Michael) Winton of Oneida; her three sons, Fred (Gail) Jacquays and James Jacquays, all of Oneida and Matthew (Jill) Rinaldo of Virginia Beach, Virginia; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, James E. Rinaldo, Jr. on September 11, 1978 and two brothers, Burel Love and Arvine Love.Norene's wishes were not to have any public services nor calling hours. Interment services will be held Thursday in St. Patrick's Cemetery Friends and family are invited to meet at Owls Club, Vanderbilt Avenue, Oneida, after 7 PM, Wednesday for a gathering with the family.To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019