Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Glenwood Cemetery
Norma Dwyer Obituary
ONEIDA - Norma Dwyer, formerly of Stone Street, passed away on July 17, 2019, in Oneida Health, where she had been a patient for the past two days.She is survived by a daughter, Wanda Campbell of Sylvan Beach; several nieces and nephews and the best circle of friends and family anyone could have. Graveside services will be held 1PM Wednesday in the Glenwood Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 21, 2019
