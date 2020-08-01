Olga Flint, 94, of W. Hinds Ave., Sherrill, formerly of Oneida, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at University Hospital in Syracuse after being admitted from the Oneida Health Extended Care Facility. She was born on June 25, 1926, in Kiev, Ukraine, the daughter of John and Katherine Moskalenko. On November 4, 1952, Olga moved to the United States and became a citizen on March 5, 1963. She has been a resident of the Oneida area since 1969. On April 12, 1980, Olga was united in marriage to George E. Flint. Mr. Flint passed away on April 18, 1996. Olga was employed as a cook for the Oneida City Hospital Extended Care Facility for several years. Olga was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Since 1997, she has been a member of the Noyes Manor Community. Olga loved her time spent there. She could often be found doing jigsaw puzzles in the community room or taking her daily walks down the hallways. Surviving are her children, Janet (Scott) Thurston, of Oneida, and Kenneth (Anne Marie) Jackson, Jr., of Rome; six grandchildren, Robyn (Jeffrey) Sanders, Derek (Brianna) Thurston, Dane Thurston, Stacey Yerdon, Christian Jackson, and Sara Ann Jackson; step-children, Cindy (Fred) Whipple, Skip (Sue) Flint; six great-grandchildren, Dylan Scott Sanders, Darren Scott Thurston, Molly Elizabeth Yerdon, Kensington Grace Irwin-Dudek, Alaina Aurelia Thurston, and Laura Ann Yerdon; eight step-grandchildren; and many step great-grandchildren. Olga was predeceased by the father of her children, Kenneth Jackson, on January 29, 2018. Private graveside services will be held in Valley View Cemetery at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made in Olga’s memory to Noyes Manor Activities Fund, 600 W. Hinds Ave., Sherrill, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. You may view the obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com
