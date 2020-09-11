1/1
Paige Cierra Cosimeno
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paige's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CANASTOTA- Paige Cierra Cosimeno, 22, tragically passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident in the Village of Canastota. Born in Oneida, on April 9, 1998, she was the daughter of Nick Cosimeno and Patience Seitz. A lifelong resident of this area, Paige was a graduate of Canastota High School, Class of 2016 and earned her license as a cosmetologist with Madison-Oneida BOCES. For the past two years, Paige was employed with Madison-Cortland ARC as a direct health professional. She was involved with her mother, in dog rehabilitation for Wanderers Rest, loved video games, doing make up in all forms, live concerts, attending Scare-a-Thom with her father, was a fan of Zelda, and was involved many years with Camp Lookout. Paige was kindhearted and had a remarkable glow to her. To know her was to love her. She will be missed immensely. Surviving are her parents, her mother Patience Seitz of Canastota and her father and step-mother, Nick and Daniell Cosimeno of Verona; her maternal grandparents, Chris Seitz and Bill Elia of Canastota and her paternal grandmother, Rebecca Herrig of Verona; her uncle, Jason Cosimeno; her three aunts, Susan Cosimeno, Sue Stratton Cosimeno, and Patricia Austin; seven cousins; and extended family members and friends. She was predeceased by her uncle, Jeffrey Cosimeno; her maternal great-grandfather, Robert Seitz; her great-aunt, Pat Orth; and most recently, her cat, Zelda. Friends may call at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to Madison-Cortland ARC, 701 Lenox Avenue, Oneida, N.Y., 13421 or Camp Lookout, Madison County Children's Camp, Box 753, Oneida, N.Y., 13421. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com.
CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Oneida

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved