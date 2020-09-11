CANASTOTA- Paige Cierra Cosimeno, 22, tragically passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident in the Village of Canastota. Born in Oneida, on April 9, 1998, she was the daughter of Nick Cosimeno and Patience Seitz. A lifelong resident of this area, Paige was a graduate of Canastota High School, Class of 2016 and earned her license as a cosmetologist with Madison-Oneida BOCES. For the past two years, Paige was employed with Madison-Cortland ARC as a direct health professional. She was involved with her mother, in dog rehabilitation for Wanderers Rest, loved video games, doing make up in all forms, live concerts, attending Scare-a-Thom with her father, was a fan of Zelda, and was involved many years with Camp Lookout. Paige was kindhearted and had a remarkable glow to her. To know her was to love her. She will be missed immensely. Surviving are her parents, her mother Patience Seitz of Canastota and her father and step-mother, Nick and Daniell Cosimeno of Verona; her maternal grandparents, Chris Seitz and Bill Elia of Canastota and her paternal grandmother, Rebecca Herrig of Verona; her uncle, Jason Cosimeno; her three aunts, Susan Cosimeno, Sue Stratton Cosimeno, and Patricia Austin; seven cousins; and extended family members and friends. She was predeceased by her uncle, Jeffrey Cosimeno; her maternal great-grandfather, Robert Seitz; her great-aunt, Pat Orth; and most recently, her cat, Zelda. Friends may call at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to Madison-Cortland ARC, 701 Lenox Avenue, Oneida, N.Y., 13421 or Camp Lookout, Madison County Children's Camp, Box 753, Oneida, N.Y., 13421. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com.
