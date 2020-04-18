|
NASHUA:Pamela Lohr Hellwig, 52, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Joseph and Marie (Bonaventura) Lohr.Pamela was born in Oneida, New York on November 25, 1967.Pamela had a master’s degree in nursing and worked as a registered nurse for Boston Children’s Hospital for many years, until her passing.In her free time, Pamela loved reading, writing and listening to music, especially when it came to the Goo Goo Dolls. Pamela also had a deep love for traveling and adventure. She made amazing memories as a true “island girl” when visiting Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Everyone who knew Pamela, loved her and thought of her as a selfless, reliable person that strived to make her loved ones happy. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother and that only multiplied when she became a grandmother.Pamela is survived by her three children: Brittany Puleo and her wife, Lindsey of Andover, MA, Dominic Puleo of Everett, MA and Nikolas Hellwig of Nashua, NH; her granddaughter, Olivia Puleo; her parents, Joseph and Marie (Bonaventura) Lohr of South Carolina; her brother, David Lohr; and her sister, Shelly Lohr.Pamela was predeceased by her brother Jeffrey Lohr who passed away in 2018.Due to current COVID-19 public health and safety concerns, the family has selected to have no services held at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to ROCHETTE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 21 Kinsley Street, Nashua, N.H. 03060. To leave an online condolence, story, or message please visit www.ANCTIL-ROCHETTE.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/pamela-hellwig
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020