Paul Funeral Home
3592 South St
Madison, NY 13402
315-893-7272
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Pamela J. Neff


1976 - 2020
Pamela J. Neff Obituary
Poland-Madison-Pamela J. Neff, 43, passed away unexpectedly on February 11, 2020, at her home.She was born in Hamilton on June 24, 1976, the daughter of Ronald and Viola Wood Neff. Pam graduated from Madison in 1994, later graduating from Herkimer College and finishing her education at MVCC, majoring in accounting. She had worked numerous years at M & T Bank of Utica. The last 22 years, she has spent with her soul-mate, Craig Hodge. Together, they loved the beauty of the Adirondacks and all it had to offer. They loved camping, fishing, boating, spending every chance they had to be away from home, camping. Pam loved to spoil her nephew Lucas. Most of all Pam will be remembered as a caring life partner to Craig, a beloved daughter, sister, and friend.Pam leaves behind her cherish life partner, Craig Hodge of Poland; her beloved parents, Ronald and Viola Neff of Madison; her brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Darlene Neff of Madison; and her special nephew Lucas Neff, also Madison. She is also survived by several aunts and cousins.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 1:00 PM, at the Paul Funeral Home of Madison. Spring interment will be in Madison Village Cemetery. Calling hours are prior to the funeral service, on Saturday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. To offer a condolence or share a memory, please visit, paulfuneralhome.netIn lieu of flowers and in memory of Pam, kindly consider a donation to Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio Street, Utica, N.Y. 13502, or the charity or organization of one’s choice. http://www.lastingmemories.com/pamela-j-neff
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020
