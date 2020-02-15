|
|
Vernon: Pamela L. Dutchick, age 59, a longtime area resident passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon February 12, 2020 in the Siegenthaler Center with her loving and devoted husband John at her bedside after a long and courageous battle with a Neuromyelitis Optica and not from Multiple Sclerosis as was previously diagnosed.Pam was born on November 25, 1960 in Oneonta, New York a daughter of Richard and Claire (Cahill) Page was a graduate of the Oneonta Schools and a graduate of Mohawk Valley Community College with a degree in criminal justice.She was a corrections officer with the Oneida Correctional Facility where she retired from in 2001 due to her health problems.In her spare time she enjoyed rooting for the NY Yankees, owning harness horses, watching horse races at Vernon Downs, attending her son’s sporting events and spending time with her family especially her beloved granddaughter Rylee.Surviving are her husband John Dutchick Jr. one son John Dutchick III, her granddaughter Rylee, her special and closet relatives, sister Patty Breuer, aunt Sharron, sister-in-law Paula Levinson and numerous friends.In keeping with Pam’s wishes there will be no services, she has donated her body to Upstate University’s Anatomical Gift program to further the research for a cure for Neuromylitis Optica. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com Please no flower offerings. http://www.lastingmemories.com/pamela-l-dutchick
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020