|
|
Verona-Parill R. Klein, age 76, of State Rt. 31 passed away unexpectedly Thursday afternoon, April 4, 2019 at his home.He was born on April 28, 1942 in Rome, New York a son of the late Floyd B. and Ada (Thayer) Klein and was a graduate of Vernon Verona Sherrill School.From 1961-1966 Parill enlisted with the United States Navy where he proudly served his country. Parill and Mildred “Millie” Seamon were united in marriage in the Verona United Methodist Church in 1961 and shared that loving union of fifty-one years together until Millie’s passing on August 16, 2016.Parill served as the shipping and receiving clerk with Oneida Limited Silversmiths for thirty-three years and then spent eight years with Diemolding Corporation prior to his retirement.He enjoyed hunting, fishing, vegetable gardening and job hunting for his family. Parill was a musician with the Whispering Pines Band, he played accordion in Nashville and recorded at Delta Records Studio. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 230 of Sherrill.Surviving are his children and their spouses, Wayne D. (Peggy) Klein of Sylvan Beach, Dawn Marie Klein of Verona, Robert J. Klein and companion Kelly Sartwell of Oneida, Parill J., PJ (Lyn) Klein of Lee Center, Lana June (Doug) Morris of N.C., nineteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, one sister Deborah (John) Lenio of Verona, step sister Rachael Procari of Old Forge and many nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to call on Monday April 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, New York. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Patricia Hubman of the Verona Methodist Church officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in West Verona Cemetery, Verona, New York. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/parill-r-klein
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019