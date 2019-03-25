Home

Patricia A. Borst Obituary
Patricia A. Borst, 80, of Rome, on March 24, 2019.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 7:00 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., where the Pastor Diane WoodworthWright will officiate. Private interment will take place in Grove Cemetery, Durhamville. Family and friends are invited and may call prior to the service on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's memory to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY, 13413.Online condolences may be made at:www.ironsidefuneralhome.com<http://www.ironsidefuneralhome.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019
