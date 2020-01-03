|
CANASTOTA - Patricia A. Lopes, 70, of 8974 N. Main Street, Canastota, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at University Hospital, Syracuse, following a year-long battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. The Rev. Stephen P. Wirkes, Pastor of St. Agatha’s Church, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Agatha’s Cemetery, Canastota. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020