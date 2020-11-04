ROSS TOWNSHIP, PA.- Patricia A.(Reade) Price of Ross Twp., formerly of Canastota, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Born Aug. 25, 1946 in Easton, Pa.; daughter of the late Earl and Catherine Reade. Wife of the late John W. Price, Jr. Loving mother of John W. Price, III, (Janet), Catherine N. Hoffmann (Kevin), and Andrew P. Price (Natashja Szortyka). Sister of Margaret Mohn, Kathleen Keen, and Jane Woehrle. Proud grandmother of Kate and Madeleine Hoffmann, Aleksandr and Theodore Price-Szortyka, and James Houle. No visitation. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, St. Teresa of Avila Church, Saturday 9:30 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society
