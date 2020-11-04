1/
Patricia A. Price
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSS TOWNSHIP, PA.- Patricia A.(Reade) Price of Ross Twp., formerly of Canastota, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Born Aug. 25, 1946 in Easton, Pa.; daughter of the late Earl and Catherine Reade. Wife of the late John W. Price, Jr. Loving mother of John W. Price, III, (Janet), Catherine N. Hoffmann (Kevin), and Andrew P. Price (Natashja Szortyka). Sister of Margaret Mohn, Kathleen Keen, and Jane Woehrle. Proud grandmother of Kate and Madeleine Hoffmann, Aleksandr and Theodore Price-Szortyka, and James Houle. No visitation. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, St. Teresa of Avila Church, Saturday 9:30 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-a-price

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved