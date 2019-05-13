|
|
MORRISVILLEPatricia A. Roher, 82, (best known as “Gummie”) of Pleasant Valley Rd., passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Crouse Community Center in Morrisville surrounded by her family.She was born October 11, 1936 in Waterville, a daughter of Stephen and Eunice Evans Manion and was a graduate of Waterville High School. On October 1, 1955, Patricia married Bennie Roher in Waterville and together, they operated their dairy farm for 41 years in Morrisville. Gummie was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother whose family was her greatest joy. She enjoyed reading, baking cookies and playing cards. She was active in the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion, member of the Pleasant Valley Reading Circle and a parishioner at Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church. She volunteered many hours at the library at Edward R. Andrew Elementary School.Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Bennie; her children, Stephen (Kathy) Roher of Morrisville; Cynthia (Doug) Reiser of Lawrenceville, GA; Todd (Jennifer) Roher of Morrisville; Brett Roher of Morrisville, and her grandchildren, Shannon Roher, Chad Roher, Brandy Lansford, Cassie Roher, Kamryn Roher, Rebecca Roher, Amber Roher, Austin Roher and her great-grandchildren, Sydnee Lansford, Makenzie Twiss, and Charleigh Roher and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Church, Brookside Dr., Morrisville, followed by interment in the Village View Cemetery, Morrisville.Friends are invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville on Wednesday, May 15, from 5-7pm.Contributions in her memory may be made to the Madison American Legion Post #1556, 3606 South St., Madison, NY 13402; or to Wanderers Rest Humane Association, PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-a-roher
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 14, 2019