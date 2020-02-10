Home

Paul Funeral Home
10426 Church Street
Brookfield, NY 13314
(315) 899-7799
Patricia Ann Harris Obituary
Hubbardsville: Patricia Ann Harris,72, of Hamilton Manor, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020, at the Crouse Community Center in Morrisville. Graveside services will be held in the Spring at the St. Theresa Cemetery located in Stanley. In keeping with Patty’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services at this time. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Paul Funeral Home of Brookfield. To offer a condolence or share a memory, please visit, www.PaulFuneralHome.net
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020
