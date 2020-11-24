1/1
Patricia Ann (Corney) McLaughlin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherrill-Patricia Ann (Corney) McLaughlin passed away peacefully in her sleep with family close by on November 22, 2020. Patricia spent many years raising her three children and spending time doing services for the community. When her children got older she went to work for the Oneida Limited Silversmiths until her retirement. Patricia and her husband, Richard, spent a great amount of time with their many grandchildren; camping, traveling, fishing, swimming and attending numerous sporting and music events. Patricia was predeceased by her loving husband, Richard, of fifty-seven years in 2014. Surviving Patricia are her three children and their spouses, Timothy and Amy McLaughlin, Paula Vullo, and Brenda and Randy Watson, her grandchildren, Jamie McLaughlin and Patric (Jessica) McLaughlin, Vinny (Chelsea) Vullo and Alisha Vullo, Jennifer (Corey) Hutt, Matthew Watson, Christopher Watson, Steven (Mari) Watson and Nicole Watson and her great-grandchildren, Patric McLaughlin, Sophia Vullo, Lance, Logan, and Luke Hutt, and Steven Mateo Watson with two more great-grandsons on the way. “May Patricia Finally Rest In Peace” Keeping with Patricia’s wishes there will be no calling hours. There will be a family graveside service. The Malecki Funeral Home of Sherrill is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to St. Helena’s Church in Sherrill, NY or the Sherrill Legion Post 230. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-ann-corney-mclaughlin

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Malecki Funeral Home
464 Sherrill Rd
Sherrill, NY 13461
315-363-4110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved