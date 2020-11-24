Sherrill-Patricia Ann (Corney) McLaughlin passed away peacefully in her sleep with family close by on November 22, 2020. Patricia spent many years raising her three children and spending time doing services for the community. When her children got older she went to work for the Oneida Limited Silversmiths until her retirement. Patricia and her husband, Richard, spent a great amount of time with their many grandchildren; camping, traveling, fishing, swimming and attending numerous sporting and music events. Patricia was predeceased by her loving husband, Richard, of fifty-seven years in 2014. Surviving Patricia are her three children and their spouses, Timothy and Amy McLaughlin, Paula Vullo, and Brenda and Randy Watson, her grandchildren, Jamie McLaughlin and Patric (Jessica) McLaughlin, Vinny (Chelsea) Vullo and Alisha Vullo, Jennifer (Corey) Hutt, Matthew Watson, Christopher Watson, Steven (Mari) Watson and Nicole Watson and her great-grandchildren, Patric McLaughlin, Sophia Vullo, Lance, Logan, and Luke Hutt, and Steven Mateo Watson with two more great-grandsons on the way. “May Patricia Finally Rest In Peace” Keeping with Patricia’s wishes there will be no calling hours. There will be a family graveside service. The Malecki Funeral Home of Sherrill is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to St. Helena’s Church in Sherrill, NY or the Sherrill Legion Post 230. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com
