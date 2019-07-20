|
Patricia Ann Washington Taylor, 60, of Rome, passed away on July 13, 2019, with her loving family by her side. She was born June 15, 1959 a daughter of Walter Gates and Jessie Davis. She attended school in Syracuse at Henninger High School. After high school Patricia became a phlebotomist and worked for many years at Rome and Oneida Hospitals. After many years working for the hospitals Patricia went on to work for United Cerebral Palsy as a Resident Counselor.Patricia was a loving mother and grandmother, her family meant more to her than anything. She was a hardworking and strong-willed woman and raised her daughters to be the same way. She was very involved in her children’s extracurricular activities. Patricia loved her community and would was always known for helping others when they needed a hand.Patricia is survived by her father, Walter Gates, mother, Jessie Davis; daughters, Latisha Taylor, Michelle Taylor; brother, Eddie Washington; Sister, Tammy Grovner; three grandchildren, Shomaria, Tyjuwan, and Asrika Jackson, and a large extended family. She was predeceased by a daughter, Tyresa Stroman; her ex-husband, Michael Alan Taylor; two brothers, Reggie and Willie Washington; a sister, Vanessa Washington; a niece Shalonda Grovner; and her great nephew, Arthur Hunther III.Funeral services will be held Saturday July 27, 2019 at 2 P.M. at Strong-Burns and Sprock Funeral Home, 7751 Merrick Road, Rome. Calling hours 12-2 P.M. prior to the service. http://www.lastingmemories.com/patricia-ann-washington-taylor
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 23, 2019